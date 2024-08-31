Reacher season 3 spoilers: Could Roscoe return?

Reacher season 3 has already wrapped filming and with that in mind, we imagine that producers are currently in the midst of holding a lot of secrets. That includes whether or not you are seeing any fan favorites from previous seasons.

We know that back in season 2, there was one notable cameo from the first season that was left unannounced. Could something similar happen this time around, in particular when it comes to Roscoe?

Well, let’s go ahead and get to that for a moment, shall we? Speaking to Forbes, Willa Fitzgerald (who played the character in season 1) kept her cards close to the vest — in other words, if she does appear next season, there’s a good chance that she is keeping that information under wraps for now:

“I don’t have any insider knowledge about whether there will be more Roscoe or not … I’m as much in the dark as anyone else, but I love playing that character and I loved getting the chance to help initiate the Reacher television universe.”

Personally, we think you can never say never to this sort of thing, though we also recognize that a big part of the appeal of this show is that each season is its own, separate entity. At the moment, the only returning character confirmed for season (beyond of course the title character, played by Alan Ritchson) is Maria Sten’s Neagley. We do think in general that the third season is intentionally moving away from the season 2 format, which was a little bit more based around an ensemble.

Now, let’s just hope that before the end of the year, we get at least a few more teases on what the next season could look like.

