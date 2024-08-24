Reacher season 3 premiere date: When is the next update?

Reacher season 3 is done filming, and of course that makes us want more news on it in the near future! Unfortunately, this is where we also have to remind you that the folks at Prime Video do not seem to be in any rush to hurry things along.

After all, go ahead and consider the following here: It has been more than three months since the streaming service put out any sort of further information as to when the Alan Ritchson drama could return. At that point, they indicated that it would be back in 2025 and for the record, we don’t think that this is going to change. Sure, we’d love to get it earlier, but we don’t think that Amazon is looking to rush anything when you think about a lot of their schedule at present. They already have multiple hits slated for the rest of the year, and we tend to think that they could easily put season 3 on at some point in the winter.

So when will the next announcement be when it comes to the future of Reacher? Our sentiment right now is that come this fall, they could give another teaser to set the stage for what’s coming — even if they don’t specify an exact premiere date then, it would hardly be a shock if they wanted to start to narrow things down a little bit more. From there, they could then get a little bit more specific with an official trailer or date announcement later this year.

Based on how the first two seasons fared for them, the one thing that we 100% believe is that it only benefits them to give this show as big of a promotional runway as possible. You want people to be very-well aware of when the show is back and thanks to that, you can generate a ton of hype!

