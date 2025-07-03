The Golden Bachelor host reacts to Mel Owens controversy

Is Mel Owens going to still be the star of The Golden Bachelor when it airs on ABC this fall? This question has been a subject of a lot of debate already, largely due to some podcast comments he made weeks ago.

In particular, there are a few things that Mel did that could draw the ire of production, whether it be saying he wanted to cut anyone over 60 or some conversations between him and production that were meant to be private. It honestly felt like when some of that came out, they would make the decision to remove him as the lead. That still hasn’t happened officially yet, and we imagine that there could be internal debates about this. Casting and vetting a new lead could take time, but there are also production dates that need to be met.

So what does host Jesse Palmer have to say about all of this? Speaking to Us Weekly, he made the following clear:

“I’ve seen the headlines, obviously, because I’m on social media. I have not heard the podcast … We haven’t started filming Golden yet, so I haven’t spent a ton of time with Mel. The small amount of time I have spent with him, he seems like a good guy. But I know I’m gonna get to spend a lot more time with him pretty soon. I’m sure that’s something we’re going to talk about.”

Note that Jesse hardly has final say on casting or production, so any decision to remove Owens would likely be above his pay grade. Still, it remains inevitable that if he remains The Golden Bachelor, his past comments are likely going to be a major headline. Many of the women will likely be aware of them, and we don’t exactly think that ABC is going to cast a number of 45-55 year-old women all of a sudden.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

