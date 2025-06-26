The Golden Bachelor: Will Mel Owens remain the next lead?

Is there any chance that Mel Owens’ season of The Golden Bachelor could be over before it even begins? While ABC has yet to say anything to suggest that this could happen, you do have to wonder based on some recent reports.

With that, let’s dive a little deeper into them, shall we? Owens’ recent comments on the MGoBlue podcast are going viral, largely due to a story that he told when it comes to the sort of women he usually dates — especially when it comes to their ages.

Without further ado, let’s get into that further. Here is some of what he said:

“They ask me, ‘What’s your preferences?’ So I just said [ages] 45 to 60, just being honest, … And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’”

From there, the EP told him that this would not fly, saying “Mel, you can’t. This is not The Silver Bachelor. This is The Golden Bachelor … But they’re going to be hot. Don’t worry about it.”

Is this going to cause a problem?

It is fair to expect so, given that many contestants could be wary if they know that they aren’t even the sort of person Mel wants to date in the first place. Every person has their preferences and that’s fine, but this is a show really all about the fantasy — you want to see people at a certain part of their life fall in love with each other!

In the end, we’ll just see if all of this blows over or not before the premiere. We tend to believe that the producers were interested from the start in Owens because of his history playing football and the appeal that would bring from some casual fans.

Do you still want to see Mel Owens as the next The Golden Bachelor — or, would you rather him be replaced?

