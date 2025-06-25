Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: Hannah Brown teases role

We know entering the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 next month that there are a lot of things that are different across the board. You have a new showrunner, a different setting in Costa Rica, and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown is joining Wells Adams and host Jesse Palmer as a part of the season.

So what exactly is Hannah’s role on the show moving forward? We have heard that she is helping to lead the “champagne lounge,” whatever that may be. Luckily, the reality star has offered up some clarity now, including a comparison to a really popular HBO show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her Bachelor in Paradise gig, here is some of what she had to say:

I am so excited to be back with Bachelor Nation, especially after some time in between and some growth as a person, and all the things that I’ve learned about love to be able to be there. My role is like Paradise Relations. I’ve been telling people, “Think: the concierge at The White Lotus, where he just shows up and is doing random things.” I’m not performing karaoke. I am there to help wherever I need to help facilitate people finding love, whether that’s helping set up a sweet romantic moment or being a shoulder to cry on and popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate or to cry. I’ve got it covered!

We’ll have to wait and see what this all looks like on-screen, but we do not think it’s a coincidence that ABC, in an effort to get more people watching the show, has brought back one of their most popular leads from the past several years. Whether or not it works remains to be seen; we do think the success of Paradise is going to come down to if we can get invested in some of the people looking to find love.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

