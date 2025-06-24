Bachelor in Paradise 10 premiere spoilers: New ABC details

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere is airing in under two weeks! Want to learn more now?

Well, today the folks at ABC were kind enough to share more insight all about what lies ahead, though we also gotta say that this feels like a rather similar description to the season itself. Take a look below:

It’s almost paradise! Breakout fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise are heading to a new paradise in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love, hoping to turn a summer fling into something real. With Jesse Palmer returning as host, Wells Adams mixing drinks as bartender, and Hannah Brown heading up Paradise Relations while bringing the bubbly from the all-new Champagne Lounge, this season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling.

Odds are, the network does not feel the need to share much more than this because the premiere is really just an introduction to everything else that is coming — and there is also a ton of ground to cover here! Not only do you have a new cast here, but also Golden contestants for the first time and also Hannah joining Wells at what is a brand-new location. This is still Paradise, but a different version of it than we’ve seen before.

Fingers crossed that all of these changes; we still want Bachelor Nation to succeed, but it hard to deny the idea that at this point, it is lagging behind Love is Blind and Love Island when it comes to reality dating shows. That is especially the case when it comes to pop-culture relevance.

