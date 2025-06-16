Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: The ‘Golden’ cast revealed

For those who have been wondering the cast of The Golden Bachelor / Bachelorette heading down to Bachelor in Paradise this summer, wonder no more! Today, the folks at ABC were happy to confirm that.

Below, you can see via an official release the ten men and women from the Golden part of the franchise who are going to be a part of the Costa Rica-set show this summer. As expected, there is a mix of familiar faces here and also people you, more than likely, do not remember at all.

April Kirkwood of “The Golden Bachelor,” season 1

Charles “CK” King of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Jack Lencioni of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Kathy Swarts of “The Golden Bachelor,” season 1

Keith Gordon of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Kim Buike of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Leslie Fhima of “The Golden Bachelor,” season 1

Natascha Hardee of “The Golden Bachelor,” season 1

Ralph “RJ” Johnson of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Additionally, Gary Levingston, of “The Golden Bachelorette” season one, is also set to hit the beach later this season.

We can’t say that there are any major surprises in the mix here, though we do love the idea of Kathy being down there to mix things up and cause a little bit of chaos. Gary is probably our favorite of the guys, and it’s a bummer that he is not someone who will be present here right away.

The biggest disappointment here is not seeing Charles Ling from Joan Vassos’ season in the mix here. He was considered to be a fan favorite for a lot of people when that season aired, but the thing with the Golden contestants is that it is probably much harder to pause their lives to go on a show like this. It’s different from when you are single in your twenties or thirties.

