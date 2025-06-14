Bachelor in Paradise season 10: New teaser hypes up changes

Earlier this week, we had a chance to meet for the first time the full Bachelor in Paradise season 10 cast — now, why not see a teaser?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a promo courtesy of ABC that really highlights one thing above all else when it comes to the reality competition show: The changes. There is a brand-new location this year in Costa Rica, and we also know that there is a new showrunner this time around. (Of course, the promo does not focus on that.)

More than anything, we take this preview as a reminder that even though there are some things that are different this season, a handful of things will also remain the same. Take, for example, getting a chance to see people completely freak out, and relationships fail at the drop of a hat. We do think there’s at least a chance for some happy couples at the end of the season, but getting there is probably not going to be easy — it rarely ever is with this show. The biggest thing that we would say to hope for is just that the producers have a few new tricks up their sleeve — that way, there can be drama even after some initial couplings happen.

One more thing to remember

While we’ve heard a lot about some of the early cast for the season, there still is not that much out there about the Golden contestants! Sure, we know that Gary and Leslie are going to be on … but who else? Hopefully, that is something we hear more about soon.

