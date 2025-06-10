Bachelor in Paradise 10 cast: Dale Moss, Lexi Young, & more

Today the folks at ABC announced many of the cast members who will be a part of the Bachelor in Paradise 10 premiere — or, at least the younger cast. We are still waiting to hear who from The Golden Bachelor / Bachelorette is going to be on board the show, but there will be time to hear more about that moving forward.

(So far, we do know that Leslie and Gary are among the two Golden contestants, and that is a good start!)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Below, you can see the full Bachelor in Paradise night one cast list — but remember that more people will likely come on board over the season.

Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin of “The Bachelor,” season 29

Bailey Brown of “The Bachelor,” season 29

Brian Autz of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Dale Moss of “The Bachelorette,” season 16

Hakeem Moulton of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Jeremy Simon of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Jessica “Jess” Edwards of “The Bachelor,” season 28

Jonathon Johnson of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Justin Glaze of “The Bachelorette,” season 17 and “Bachelor in Paradise,” season 8

Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor,” season 27 and “Bachelor in Paradise,” season 9

Kyle Howard of “The Bachelorette,” season 17

Lexi Young of “The Bachelor,” season 28

Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Sam McKinney of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Spencer Conley of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Zoe McGrady of “The Bachelor,” season 29

Some of these people had been confirmed to be a part of the show already, but there are a few surprises. Did anyone thing Clare’s ex Dale would be on this show? It’s been years since his season filmed during the pandemic. Meanwhile, we do wonder if we needed more of Sam, but this show has long had polarizing contestants so we should not be all that shocked.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise, including more thoughts on the season

What do you think about the additions we’ve heard about for Bachelor in Paradise 10 at present?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







