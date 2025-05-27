Bachelor in Paradise season 10 spoilers: A look at new resort!

Heading into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 on ABC, we are well-aware of the fact that the show will have big changes. First and foremost, there is a new showrunner behind the scenes in Scott Teti, who has worked on Claim to Fame and Summer House. Meanwhile, there will be some Golden contestants, and the series is moving from Mexico to Costa Rica, where it will be at a brand-new resort.

What makes the new location stand out? Well, in a report from Entertainment Weekly, the cast will actually have air conditioning (finally), and they are also going to be giving rooms that allow them to go out to some private pools. There may be less of everyone melting in the heat, or at least we hope.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly now, here is more of what Teti had to say about the changes:

“The hotel is more upscale and has a sexy chicness to it that feels more elevated than the traditional kind of Paradise world that we’ve been in … The cast can literally open the doors to their rooms and swim out into the pool under bridges, and then up to a beautiful bar that is touching the beach. It has amazing views. The beach itself is private and unique. There’s a beautiful island right off it with a bunch of fishing boats that surround it every day, with a quaint little town right next door, but not a ton of foot traffic. It feels remote and upscale and sexy at the same time.”

Do we think that there is real potential for people to fall in love this season? 100%, but the new digs only help so much. The reality here remains that it will be more about whether or not people are going to be able to open up. Are they ready for long-term relationships, or are they there to just have some fun?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

