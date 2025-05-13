Bachelor in Paradise season 10 spoilers: Kat Izzo returning

Even though we may still be months away from seeing Bachelor in Paradise season 10 arrive on ABC, we are happy to share casting news!

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Kat Izzo (who brought both the entertainment and the drama on the show last season) is going to be coming back for the next chapter of the series. The big change here is rather simple: Rather than be in Mexico, the show is now set in Costa Rica. Beyond just that, you are also going to have a chance to see for the first time Golden contestants be a part of the series. How all of this works out very-much remains to be seen.

To date, producers have only released a handful of names for the season 10 cast, whether it be Zoe McGrady from Grant’s season, Hakeem Moulton and Jonathon Johnson from Jenn Tran’s season, Leslie Fihma from The Golden Bachelor, and Gary Levingston from The Golden Bachelorette.

In the end, we do tend to think that there are going to be some more casting reveals in the coming months, largely because there is no real reason for producers to hide all of that. Instead, it is our general feeling that they will have the whole cast out there by June. Why in the world would you wait longer than that? Is there any real reason to do that? We just hope that Paradise does manage to unveil some surprise twists and some other elements, given that the format had gone fairly stale the last time that it was on the air. You have to do something to get people invested again … right? We tend to think so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

