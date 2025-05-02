Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Is filming underway?

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to be seeing Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere this summer. Why not share some other good news now?

Well, for those who are unaware, it seems like the producers (including a new showrunner) are doing things a bit differently this time around. For starters, a number of key people associated with the series have already made the trip down to Costa Rica! This is the new setting for the series after years in Mexico, and it is also filming a bit earlier in the year than usual.

So why is that happening? Well, we do tend to think that there are a couple of different reasons for that. For starters, the show is airing earlier in the year this time around. Beyond that, we also think it could be better for the contestants to film in slightly better weather. It has actually become notorious how hot it was filming in Paradise for many of the contestants, which led to it being incorporated into the storylines. Given that this season also is going to be bringing in some Golden contestants, the last thing we want is for some of them to be sitting around under the sweltering sun.

Our general feeling at this point is that we are going to be having a good chance to see some love stories down there this summer, but we hope that they really do lead into long-lasting meaningful relationships. There are a lot of success stories that have come out of Paradise, and we do still think there is value in proving that the whole “process” works, to use a familiar cliche.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

