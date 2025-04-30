Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date revealed at ABC

After taking 2024 off, ABC has finally handed over a Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date. Not only that, but details on what is ahead!

Today, the network confirmed that on Monday, July 7, you will have a brand-new version of the reality dating show, which includes a new setting in Costa Rica, the addition of Hannah Brown, and then also some Golden contestants joining the fun. We hope that some of the changes work, and allow us to see a version of the show that feels refreshing after the old seasons started to get stale.

To learn a little more insight on what is ahead, take a look at the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 synopsis below:

Breakout fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise are heading to a new paradise in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love, hoping to turn a summer fling into something real. With Jesse Palmer returning as host, Wells Adams mixing drinks as bartender, and Hannah Brown heading up Paradise Relations while bringing the bubbly from the all-new Champagne Lounge, this season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling. Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.

Hopefully, we will have a new key art and further details on what is ahead over the next few weeks — and also, that there are some successful relationships that come from this! This part of the franchise does have a pretty decent track record, which we think really comes down to the fact that the contestants have more choice; also, they have some familiarity with each other in advance, which helps them to better understand whether or not they would be able to work in the outside world.

