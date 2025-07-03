Love Island USA season 7 finale: When will it air on Peacock?

We know that there is almost always something to talk about when it comes to Love Island USA season 7. Today, though, we are here to answer one of the bigger questions: When the show is actually coming to a close?

Well, here is what we can tell you — and the show will be ending sooner rather than later. According to a new report coming in right now per Decider, the last episode of this season 7 is slated to arrive on Sunday, July 13. That makes sense, given that the Peacock show tends to run around 36 episodes in its current iteration.

Now if there is a larger question you gotta wonder at this point, it’s rather simple: Are any of these couples going to end up together? We get it if you’re feeling a little bit confused about that at this point. The whole idea of this show (in theory) is to find love and yet, there really are not a lot of people who are in super-stable relationships. You can therefore argue all you want if the contestant pool is here “for the right reasons” or not, but it is television! Of course there are a lot of people who are there to be famous.

Given how fast the world of Love Island can go, we’re well-aware of the fact that a lot can happen between now and the end of the season. We also tend to think that there are going to be a lot of contestants that are going to be pretty surprised by what the outside world is saying about them. If you’ve been all over social media with this show already, you know some of what we’re talking about!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

