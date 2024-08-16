Reacher season 4: Is the Prime Video series in any jeopardy?

At the time of this writing, we should note that there is no official Reacher season 4 renewal over at Prime Video. However, doesn’t it feel like a slam-dunk? The first two seasons were enormous successes and personally, we think the odds are sky-high that season 3 will be the same when it arrives in 2024.

Now, we should also note that over the course of the past few days, there has been a slightly larger amount of paranoia about the show’s future, largely due to indications that Paramount Television Studios (who are behind the hit series) is shutting down. It is a significant change to the industry and with that, something that we certainly should be worried about when it comes to the long-term future of the industry.

Now that we’ve said that, the impact on the Alan Ritchson series is going to be minimal at best. What’s the reason for it? Well, a lot of the existing projects at the Paramount studio are going to just be funneled over to CBS TV Studios, which means that Reacher will be fine. Even if it wasn’t, you have to imagine that Amazon would still find a way to keep it going given that they have plenty of money to have it happen.

Personally, we tend to think that a season 4 renewal will be revealed at some point next year, and there is no real reason to rush it, all things considered. After all, just remember that season 3 still has to air, and Ritchson himself has been working on some other projects as of late. So long as that is the case, we don’t really think that there is some sort of urgency required to speed things along. Even without an official renewal, the producers can still think more and more about the future.

