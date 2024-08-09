Reacher season 3 premiere date: Why is Prime Video so quiet?

Hungry for a Reacher season 3 premiere date at Prime Video? At this point, we certainly understand! The first two seasons gave you multiple action movies crammed into a batch of several episodes, and the third season looks to offer more of the same. Also, you will have a chance to see the title character use more of his trademark resourcefulness, which is what a lot of people liked about season 1 in particular.

So why isn’t Amazon saying anything more about season 3 as of yet? Well, there are a handful of different reasons for it, and a lot of it comes down to a matter of timing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

First and foremost here, you have the matter of when the streamer wants to actually launch the Alan Ritchson series, and they have already indicated that they don’t plan to air the episodes (which have already been filmed) until 2025. There is not any incentive for them to share more as of this time. Meanwhile, there is also the matter of when they want to time out a premiere date announcement here, as well. Last year, a Reacher season 2 date was announced about a month and a half in advance, and that means that it could be January or February before something is confirmed — and that is only if new episodes come out in the winter.

The biggest thing that we want to pass along to everyone now is rather simple: Don’t take the folks at Prime being quiet right now as any sort of evidence that season 3 is going to be less-promoted or somehow under the radar. This is one of the biggest shows that they have, and rest assured they will do whatever they need to in order to make it a big success.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher now, including what else may be coming

What are you most hoping to see on Reacher season 3, no matter when it is available?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







