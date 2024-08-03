Reacher season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now into the month of August, it is clear that we are inching ever closer to some Reacher season 3 premiere date news. With that being said, though, how close are we? Is there any chance at all that some news is going to be coming out soon?

Well, before we dive too deeply into this or any other particular subject, let’s begin with what is 100% known as of this writing: Filming for the latest chapter of the Alan Ritchson series is over! It took some time to get there, but it has finally happened; now, all of these episodes are into the editing process and we have to wait and see what lies ahead on the other side. All indications are that we are going to be seeing a story that is similar to season 1 as opposed to season 2, one that features the title character as more of a lone wolf. Maria Sten will be back as Neagley, but it remains to be seen if this is a brief appearance or something that lasts much of the season.

So are we on the cusp of getting premiere-date news? Most likely, the answer to that is a “no,” and we will be waiting for a good while. Truthfully, the folks at Amazon have no real reason to hurry along this show when they have a lot of other stuff set for the next several months. Take Cross, another action adaptation set for the fall. They also have more Bosch: Legacy that is already done. It has already been confirmed that Reacher will not be back until 2025, and we are thinking that a late winter / early spring premiere makes the most sense.

When you consider this, our sentiment is that a more specific reveal will come out closer to the end of the year. Fingers crossed that happens, and that season 3 is as action-packed and entertaining as we feel like it should be.

What do you most want to see on Reacher season 3, no matter when the show premieres?

