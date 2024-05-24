Reacher season 3 spoilers: First look at the MASSIVE Paulie

When it comes to Reacher over on Prime Video, there’s one thing we can apparently count on: Producers finding the biggest humans possible.

If you missed the recent news, it was recently revealed that Dutch actor and bodybuilder Olivier Richters has been cast to play the part of Paulie, someone who may be familiar from the Lee Child source material. Richters has appeared in some projects including Black Widow, but what is most notable about him is his stature at 7’2”. He is nearly a foot taller than star Alan Ritchson, who so many of us consider a massive dude in his own right. Clearly, the objective here from both producers and originally Child was simple: Finding someone who posed an insurmountable physical challenge to Reacher himself. Paulie won’t be stopped by brute force; with that, the title character will have to find another way to take him down.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see an image of Olivier on the show’s set. This is likely a good tease for what the character is going to look like, and we tend to think that this could be one of the coolest fight scenes that the show has ever done. You don’t cast someone of this size and stature for any other reason — you want to get some awesome stuff on-camera!

The only bit of bad news we can share here is that we will be waiting a long time to see Reacher season 3 arrive on the streaming service. Amazon has already confirmed that it will not be coming until 2025 and at that point, we hopefully are going to see some new teasers and some other good stuff setting the stage for what’s next. While there is no season 4 as of yet, that does feel in a lot of ways like a foregone conclusion. Let’s just hope that you are ready to see some really great stuff within that!

