Reacher season 3 premiere date: Any 2024 news ahead?

If you missed it, last week the news was quietly revealed that we’ll be waiting until 2025 to see Reacher season 3 on Prime Video. In a few ways, that makes sense — this is a streaming service that does tend to take its time between seasons. Also, remember that filming was still going on as of this month, a pretty-clear sign that there is still a lot coming that you have to prepare for.

So, even if we are stuck waiting until next year to get Alan Ritchson and the rest of the cast back, does this necessarily rule something out in the present? Let’s just say, at least for now, that things are complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

When you think about some of the high-profile series that Amazon has like The Rings of Power or The Boys, they tend to reveal things multiple months in advance. It gives them more promotional runway, and it helps us to get excited over a long period of time.

At present, it feels like there’s a good chance season 3 is going to start up in either February or March. The only reason why we could see things taking longer is in the event that the streaming service simply wants it later on. Provided that the show is able to meet this timeline, this is where we tend to think it’s likely that we get a firm announcement on an exact date close to the end of the year. This also means that a trailer would probably come out at some point in early 2025, one that would show Reacher back more on his own, taking on a case that feels on paper closer to what we saw back in season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Reacher now, including more on the recent announcement

What do you most want to see when it comes to Reacher season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







