Reacher season 3 premiere date: When in 2025 could it be?

If you have not heard the recent news, we are going to be waiting for a good while still to see Reacher season 3 — think 2025. While we had hoped for an opportunity to see the show back before the end of the year, it has turned out to not be the case.

So why the long wait? Well, some of it has to do with production still happening as of this month. Another part of it is tied to the post-production process and everything else that comes with getting the series getting ready to launch. This does take a good bit of time, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Now, let’s look more towards when exactly the next batch of episodes could arrive, shall we? The easiest assumption to make at the moment is that the series could return in February, and for one simple reason: That’s the same window that season 1 premiered! It will certainly be ready at that point, and this would give the Alan Ritchson drama ample time in order to shine.

If the show comes back later than this, the only real explanation for it is simple: Amazon could be saving it for a time when they need the programming. Frustrating as it may be, it is important to remember that there are a whole lost of different reasons why they can choose to delay a show like this for a long period of time. For now, the best thing to do note is that a lot of work on season 3 has already been done, and it traces back all the way to last year, prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

