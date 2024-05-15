Reacher season 3 premiere date: Prime Video confirms window

Eager to learn more about when Reacher season 3 is going to premiere on Prime Video? Let’s just say we’ve got good and bad news.

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that the Alan Ritchson series is very-much deep into production on the latest batch of episodes. Amazon has also indicated around when you will see the show back, but it will not be this year.

Instead, the streaming service is looking now at a 2025 window for the return of Jack Reacher, and we hope that this will be the first half of the new year as opposed to the second. We do personally think that some episodes could be ready by late winter / early spring, at least based on the time-frame that has existed in the past for the series. With that being said, though, it is worth remembering that even when episodes are done filming and ready to go, Prime can still wait however long they want in order to release them. That’s something that we have seen them do in the past when it comes to Jack Ryan, and they could easily do so here, as well.

For those who have not heard…

Ritchson will be joined once again this season by Maria Sten (Neagley); however, the vibe for season 3 will be more similar to season 1, where you will see Reacher in a difficult situation where his skills and resources will be essential to his survival. Rest assured, there will be a lot of action, not that this is a surprise. Kicking butt and taking names is one of the things that he does best.

There is no season 4 renewal yet for the show, but doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion?

