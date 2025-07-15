Shrinking season 3 filming nears end; what it means

If you are as excited as we are to eventually dive into Shrinking season 3 over on Apple TV+, we have news that is right up your alley.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, actor Ted McGinley indicated that the cast and crew are getting set to say goodbye to production of this season, which at least makes us think that everyone is moving into the next phase: Post-production. That is a process that will likely take several months and after that, some premiere-date news could start to surface. There is a good chance that we see the series back close to the end of the year and if not then, early 2026 could be in play.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

The cool thing about Shrinking being close to done with filming is that it comes at a time when the series and a lot of the cast is being recognized. Today, Harrison Ford received his first ever Emmy nomination (shocking) for the role of Paul, and he is joined by Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, and also Jason Segel. It remains to be seen if any of them are the favorites to win their respective categories, but we will say that Ford delivers arguably a career-best performance over the course of season 2. We would love to see some hardware come his way as a result.

Will season 3 be the last one?

Well, for the time being here, nothing has been fully decided when it comes to that. Yet, at the same time we remain hopeful. While the comedy was pitched once upon a time as a three-season arc, we have seen already with Ted Lasso that these things can evolve. For now, we are just expecting that there could at least be some sort of break between seasons.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Shrinking season 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to score some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







