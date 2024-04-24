Reacher season 3 filming: Are Alan Ritchson, cast back?

We know that the filming for Reacher season 3 has been a little bit all over the place over the past several months — but where are we now?

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: Alan Ritchson is back at it! After spending the past several weeks working on a different project, the show’s star is back in Canada working again on the upcoming batch of episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

If you want to get a sense of the timeline for the season, what we can say is that filming actually began last year prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and it shut down for a substantial stretch while it was ongoing. Then, they resumed once the strike ended, only to then shut down again for a while. It may have been due to scheduling; or, it may have been tied to producers wanting the weather in Ontario to warm up a little bit before the remainder of the season is shot.

As for how this all impacts a premiere date…

For a long time, we wondered if a season 3 premiere date this year was feasible and in theory, it may still be. However, at the same time we’re a little bit worried now that we’re going to be waiting until 2025 given that our previous expectation did not factor in the stoppage in filming this spring. It’s really going to come down to what Prime Video wants, and we should note that they do have a tendency to sit on seasons for a while after they have wrapped. Of course, some of this may be due to them wanting to ensure that editing is done properly and these shows are 100% ready to go.

Related – Get some more news on Reacher now, including other premiere date discussion

What are you most excited to see when Reacher season 3 finally does premiere on Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







