Reacher season 3 premiere date: The best case scenario

What is the best-case scenario at present when it comes to a Reacher season 3 premiere date at Prime Video? Obviously, we know that the show is coming — it’s really just a matter of when that is going to be.

Let’s start off here with the bad news: We are still going to be waiting a good while, and perhaps even longer than we initially expected. If you have been following the source of season 3 filming for a good while now, then you probably know that there have been some delays — with the biggest one being due to the strikes of last year. Yet, there was still a reason to hope for a late 2024 premiere … but that’s before we learned that there’s been another pause in production this spring.

It would be wonderful to sit here and say that the best-case scenario is still that the show comes out this year, but we’re wrestling with the concept of this to a certain degree. Is this something that is even realistic? At this point, we are starting to think more and more that the ideal for season 3 will be January or February, largely because even once cameras stop rolling on the new season, the show is then going to need a good bit of post-production to get it ready for release all over the world.

If you have not heard too much yet about season 3…

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that the plan seems to be giving the series a vibe that is a little bit closer to season 1, where Reacher was more of a lone wolf. You are going to see Neagley pop in at some point, and beyond that, the door is always open for a surprise or two.

Above all else, there’s going to be a ton of action — otherwise known as exactly what Reacher fans have watched this show for over the years.

