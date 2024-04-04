Reacher season 3: Alan Ritchson on filming, possible season 4

As some of you may be aware, Reacher season 3 has been in production, off and on, for a significant chunk of the past year. It has just had several interruptions along the way. One was due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of last year, and another one seems to be happening right now.

What’s the reason for that? That remains to be seen, but we do certainly wonder if it is tied in some way to what the weather in Toronto. After all, there are certain scenes that may be tough to shoot until the snow starts to go away … and also stays gone. We know from experience that right when you think the winter is done, something swoops in and causes problems again.

For now, star Alan Ritchson is working on another project, but in a new piece in The Hollywood Reporter, it is noted that production will be back in force potentially later this month. The actor also noted that is eager to do more seasons beyond this:

“I owe it to the audience to explore as many of these books as my body will allow, and I owe it to the people that took a shot on me when I was a huge risk for them. They have given me a real career.”

Of course, there is no formal renewal for a Reacher season 4 at Prime video but for now, it feels pretty darn clear that we are going to see it back again in some shape or form. It has already proven itself over and over again to be one of the biggest streaming hits out there, and Ritchson is a bonafide action star who also has a tremendous sense of humor.

