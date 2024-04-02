Reacher season 3 premiere date: An April 2024 update

With us now into the month of April, we are inevitably inching closer to a Reacher season 3 premiere date over at Prime Video. With that being said, is an announcement imminent?

Well, for starters, here is what we can say. There has been a TON of work done on season 3 already, and there’s also a reasonable amount about it we know. Take, for starters, that you will see more of Maria Sten as Neagley and beyond just that, we are also going to be getting Brian Tee of Chicago Med fame on board as the Big Bad.

So what else can we stand to learn this month? It is possible that a few new behind-the-scenes teases could eventually surface but if you are hoping for more than that, we have to say that we’re somewhat pessimistic and for a multitude of different reasons.

First and foremost, consider this: Even when filming is concluded, it takes a show like Reacher a long time to premiere due to a lot of the various things that need to happen for a global release. That includes everything from editing to visual effects to localization. Also, there are a number of other Prime Video releases that are going to be stacked up here beforehand. Just consider the likes of The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and more than likely a few others. The streaming service does not like to have too many big hits on at the same time.

The earliest we could see Jack Reacher back is this holiday season — if that happens, there could be an announcement this fall. Otherwise, brace yourselves to be waiting a little while longer than anyone would like.

