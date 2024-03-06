Reacher season 3 spoilers: Chicago Med alum to play Big Bad!

If you have been hoping to get some great news on Reacher season 3 as of late, here’s a good reason for you to smile!

Today, Prime Video announced a slew of people who are going to be a part of the upcoming batch of episodes, and it does including some familiar faces! According to a report from Deadline, former Chicago Med star Brian Tee is going to be among them, and he will play the part of Quinn, described as “a physically imposing and intimidating character. He was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Alan RItchson) investigated ten years ago when he sold military secrets to hostile nations.” Sound interesting?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Meanwhile, we have also heard that Johnny Berchtold has been cast in a series-regular role as Richard Beck, described as “a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.” Meanwhile, Roberto Montesinos will also be a series regular as Guillermo Villanueva, “a DEA agent on the verge of retirement. He is the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, he loves and cares about Duffy even though they bust each other’s chops all the time.”

Remember that beyond Ritchson, you are going to see more of Maria Sten as Neagley. Filming has been underway for a long time on season 3 in Toronto, and we actually expect it to be completed at some point in the relatively near future. A lot of the action you saw within the first two seasons is going to be back, and hopefully it is every bit as fun and exciting as you remember from the first two go-arounds.

Related – Get some more news now on Reacher season 3, including the latest premiere date hopes

What are you most excited to see moving into Reacher season 3, especially with Brian Tee on board?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







