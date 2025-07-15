Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Who has a big secret?

As we get ourselves prepared to see the arrival of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 a little later this week, let’s discuss killers. After all, this is the subject matter that the show does best!

In particular, one of the things that the Michael C. Hall series truly excels at is bringing you a lot of dastardly people and now, there are more out there than ever. At some point this season we are going to see the introduction of Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, a wealthy billionaire who also has a taste for the macabre. He seems to be interested in bringing a number of killers together from all over the country, whether it be Lady Vengeance (Krysten Ritter) or Rapunzel (Eric Stonestreet).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

For the same of this piece, though, why not discuss a notable one in the Gemini Killer, played by David Dastmalchian? The Murderbot actor has an important part coming, and it seems like behind the scenes, there was a lot of world-building done for a lot of these characters in advance. Speaking to Screen Rant, here is some of what Dastmalchian had to say:

“Luckily, Scott [Reynolds] and the writing team did all the homework for me … For me, it was right in the script, and there’s a big secret that Gemini is carrying. He has this obsession with the concept of Gemini right out of the zodiac, and the way that I murder employs that, the way that I commit my crimes is about that.”

We do tend to think that a lot of these killers could be around beyond this season — after all, we do tend to think that Resurrection is being set up already as an ongoing series. Isn’t that a cause in itself for excitement?

Related – Be sure to check out more thoughts on the next Dexter: Resurrection episode

What do you want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection when it airs later this week?

Are you eager to check out all the killers? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







