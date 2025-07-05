The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: More from Jennifer Aniston

The arrival of The Morning Show season 4 is still months away and within that, we are a point where we will take whatever tease that we can get.

What does that mean for today? Well, that’s rather simple: A look at the story to come courtesy of star and executive producer Jennifer Aniston! We know that this show is not an easy undertaking, and that is probably why there is such a big gap of time between seasons. (We do recognize that there were other challenges this time around, thanks largely to the industry strikes of 2023.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reviews!

Speaking to People Magazine about the commitments she had in season 4, here is some of what Aniston had to say:

“The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it’s complicated, it’s emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let’s just say, it’s not Friends … We’re involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it … But I’ve got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team.”

Want even more story specifics?

Well, if you have not heard for whatever reason, one of the central story focuses for the fourth season is going to be around a Presidential election — hence, what Aniston is saying about current events. Given that her role of Alex Levy is looking to be even more of a media mogul as she steps up, our general feeling is that she’s going to be trying to figure out the right way to cover the topic. How can you find a proper way to do it in a world that is increasingly polarizing? We are certainly expecting to see a lot of attention around that and then some.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show now, including what else is coming up next

What are you the most excited to see at this point moving into The Morning Show season 4?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







