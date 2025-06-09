The Morning Show season 4: New footage hints at ‘mutiny’

Later this year we are going to have a chance to see The Morning Show season 4 and based on what we’ve seen so far, chaos is coming.

If you have not heard too much about the next season of the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon show, we know already that it is taking place around a Presidential Election. At the end of the third season, we knew that Alex Levy was working to try to enter her whole media-mogul era. Meanwhile, for Bradley Jackson, we really just wondered whether or not she was ever going to work again. Remember that she destroyed the footage of her brother Hal on January 6 and while it seems as though she’s owning up to it, is that something that you are going to be able to walk back? It is going to be tough.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new The Morning Show tease that better sets the stage for what is coming. It is one that 100% does give us a sense that there is some sort of media “mutiny” that is perhaps coming, and that makes us question whether or not the election is going to threaten jobs.

The footage of the fourth season for the most part is pretty brief, so it is pretty challenging to have a full sense of what is coming. For now, what we are personally most excited to see is just an opportunity to learn more about the supporting characters — and then also what sort of role Jon Hamm is going to have as he brings Paul Marks back into the world.

