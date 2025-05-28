The Morning Show season 4 premiere date, new details revealed

Do you want to know a little bit more about The Morning Show season 4 over at Apple TV+ today? Let’s just say we have good news!

Today, the folks at the streaming service officially confirmed that come Wednesday, September 17, you are going to have a chance to see the latest run of episodes officially kick off. We know that this is going to be a dramatic season full of chaos, but also a chance to potentially see new events for both Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy.

If you look below, you can see the full The Morning Show season 4 synopsis — one that does set the stage, while also keeping the finer details surrounding Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s character arcs a secret:

Season four of “The Morning Show” opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the star-studded season four ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

When it comes to Bradley in particular, we are going to continue to admit how confused we are in a number of different ways. Is there a story that is really to be told here after she and her brother went to the FBI in the season 3 finale? Maybe that is a reason for the time jump.

