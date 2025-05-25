The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more on The Morning Show season 4 between now and the end of the month?

Of course, the top thing that we have to know at present is rather simple: It does appear that the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series is coming back this summer. The show was included in a sizzle reel for upcoming Apple T+ releases, and that does thankfully take out a little bit of the guesswork.

Now that we’ve said this, the unfortunate truth remains that there is still a wide window in which The Morning Show could come back, and we do not have a lot of clarity in regards to that for the time being. Our hope here remains that come early August, we will be heading back into these newsrooms and their surrounding chaos. After all, if the show was coming back before then, wouldn’t we have heard about it? This is, at least to us, what makes the most overall sense. A premiere-date reveal honestly does feel imminent — whether we learn more about it this week or in the days that are coming after the fact.

Now, as for the story, it has already been confirmed that a big part of season 4 will center around a major election — one that both Bradley and Alex could look at from totally new angles than ever before. Seeing their continued evolution should make for some really fun television, especially since their roles have changed a lot over time. For Bradley in particular, the biggest question has to be how she navigates her career in general after what happened regarding her brother and the footage of January 6. Is this something that she can bounce back from quickly at all? On paper, it does not appear as though this would be possible.

