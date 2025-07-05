And Just Like That season 3 episode 7 promo: Charlotte’s party

Are some lighter moments ahead on And Just Like That season 3 episode 7? Do we really need them following the events of episode 7? You can certainly argue at this point that the simple answer to this is yes.

After all, remember this for Charlotte: She is still trying to manage Harry’s health crisis, and also the fact that he does not want everyone to know about it. While Charlotte has managed to at least find one person to confide in via Carrie, she can’t really do it with anyone else. Carrie still wants to find some sort of way to make her feel better — with that in mind, who is in the mood for a party?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for the next And Just Like That episode that features Carrie deciding to throw Charlotte some sort of bash to make her feel better — and we do tend to think that there will be a lot of fun that comes along with that. However, at a certain point we do wonder if some others are going to question the reason for the event. Is the truth going to come out about this? It feels like that is something that could theoretically come sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the preview also does signal here that at some point, we are also going to see more questions when it comes to Carrie and her neighbor Duncan. In the wake of Aidan hooking up with his ex, we are left to wonder if she could look elsewhere when it comes to her romantic life! There is clearly chemistry here but at the same time, it may or may not turn into anything more.

Related – Check out some more thoughts on the Aidan – And Just Like That controversy, courtesy of an EP

What do you want to see moving into And Just Like That season 3 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







