Matlock season 2 gets special premiere date on CBS

This week CBS confirmed an official premiere date for Matlock season 2, and let’s go ahead and say that they are planning something a little bit different. It is true that the Kathy Bates series will continue to air on Thursday nights, but 100% that is not where the show will be starting.

To be specific, you are going to have a chance to see the series starting on Sunday, October 12, where it will have a special premiere following NFL football / 60 Minutes at approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. (It may fluctuate if the game runs long.)

So what is the story of Matlock season 2 actually going to be about? Well, it is far too early for any specific details to be out there yet, but there are at least a few different things that we can note. For starters, we imagine that Alfie’s apparent biological father is going to be a key part in Matty’s home life; meanwhile, her quest for justice continues at work. It is just a little more complicated now given that Olympia knows her secret. Olympia also knows the truth about Julian, and that throws another major wrench into things when it comes to what she wants to do. As is often the case, this situation is a little bit more complicated than you would necessarily expect.

Meanwhile, we’re sure that there are still going to be some isolated cases — this is one of the things that this show does well. You do have the occasional procedural element but at the same time, you are mixing it with some other elements that are more befitting a serialized drama. No matter what your personal tastes are, there is something with this show that you are almost certainly going to like.

