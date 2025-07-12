The Boys season 5: A fascinating Karl Urban filming tease

We have known for a little while now that The Boys season 5 was done filming, but as it turns out, there is still a surprise: Think along the lines of where the show wrapped up for some of the cast.

In a post on Instagram, Billy Butcher himself in Karl Urban shared a message that is sure to raise a diabolical eyebrow or two among the fandom:

That’s a series wrap on @theboystv

8 years

5 seasons 40 eps

What an incredible , life changing ride

🙏🏽❤️

Massive Thanks to @erickripke1 & our phenomenally talented Toronto crew

Love you all

miss ya already .

and special thanks to our Hawaiian crew , such a fun / surreal way to wrap it all up .

To all who watch @theboystv

Thank you ! We are so grateful for your support & we

can’t wait for you to see the final season …it’s “FARKIN BIBLICAL !

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reviews!

Now, this has to make you wonder the following: Why did the show finish filming in Hawaii? Urban shared an image of himself and Jack Quaid (Hughie), which does indicate that these two were at least there at the end … and possibly more? We do think it would be interesting if the show ends with Hughie and Butcher, given the rather simple fact that these two were really two of the earliest characters who mattered on the Prime Video hit.

Unfortunately, we are now facing the reality of having to wait a really long time to actually see The Boys air. Based on the info out there already, plus the impending arrival of Gen V, our general sentiment is that it is going to be coming on at some point in the spring or summer of next year. That’s a long time to wait but thankfully, this is one of those shows that does really tend to have an active social media team.

Related – See some more chatter now about the end of The Boys season 5 filming

What do you most want to see on The Boys season 5 when it does eventually air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







