The Boys season 5: Jensen Ackles shares Vought Rising update

Given that filming for The Boys season 5 is officially wrapped, is there more that can be said about the future of Vought Rising?

If you have not heard the news for whatever reason, this series is meant to be a prequel to the original starring none other than Jensen Ackles, reprising of course his role as Soldier Boy. He will be joined by Aya Cash from season 2 of the flagship show, and you are going to get what is certainly going to be a lot of demented lore on the early days of Vought and superheroes. It could be really different from what we’re seen within the world so far, and that is a part of the fun.

What may surprise some of you out there is that filming on Vought Rising actually starts so much earlier than you would expect. Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Mark, here is at least some of what Ackles had to say:

“I’m workin on a few different shows right now, so I’ve got Countdown which is out right now [on] Prime Video. We filmed that out in Los Angeles, but there’s a new show coming up that I start next month, which is Vought Rising…

You can watch the short interview clip here, but it serves as a reminder that at the very least, Amazon is looking to get their ducks in a row behind the scenes to make sure that these episodes come out at a pretty steady pace. In their mind, they probably see no real reason not to do this! We have Gen V later this year, The Boys most likely in 2026, and we would not be shocked at all if the prequel finally surfaces early on in 2027. A lot of that will be based on how long post-production takes for it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

