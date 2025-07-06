The Boys season 5: Antony Starr commemorates end of filming

As some of you may now be very-much aware, filming on The Boys season 5 has officially reached its end — and by virtue of that, why not hear from Homelander himself?

In a new post on Instagram, Antony Starr himself shared an image of his singular chair on set with his character’s name written on it. The accompanying message was very-much simple: “Fin.” That is it, at least for the time being. We tend to think that Starr is going to say goodbye to his character in his own way, and that is something that is honestly different for almost every actor out there.

So what are we expecting to see moving into the fifth season? Well, let’s begin here by noting that Homelander effectively has more power and control than ever, as Vought and the government have deputized a number of Supes to fight for his cause. We do not have to tell you just how bad of a problem that could end up being. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko are all already captured, and it could be up to Starlight to save them. That’s without even noting what sort of problem Butcher is going to cause at this point, as the guy is more or less on a suicide mission.

While we will be waiting a while to see The Boys back, here is a reminder that in the interim, we will have the spin-off Gen V to look forward to. It is already our expectation that it is going to at least have a few Easter eggs for the flagship show, and better set the stage for whatever is going to be coming up here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

