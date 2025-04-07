The Boys season 5 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now into April 2025, are we getting closer to some huge news coming out regarding The Boys season 5 at Prime Video?

Of course, it makes all the sense in the world to want more information on the future of the show and soon. We recognize that this is the final chapter of the story and beyond just that, the series is actively in production. We have every reason to think that we are still well over a year away from seeing these episodes arrive. We’ll have Gen V in the meantime later this year, but will that be enough to be emotionally satisfying?

Well, the most important thing that we can say at the moment is that we’re almost sure to be getting some news at least on the story in the next several months … even if it is vague. We do tend to think that things will pick up not too far after the events of the season 4 finale, one where Hughie, Frenchie, Mother’s Milk, and Kimiko were all taken. Homelander is starting to have a significant role in the government, and is rounding up various Supes left and right. Starlight may be one of the only people who can save them, though she could also get some help from A-Train.

Our hope is that by the end of the summer at least, we’ll get some chapter on the end of production and some memories from the cast and crew who have worked so hard on this on-set over the years. If we are lucky, a more significant tease for what is ahead will be made available come the end of Gen V this season.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Boys season 5 when it airs on Prime Video?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

