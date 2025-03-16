The Boys season 5 spoilers: Jared Padalecki teases arrival

We recognize that there is so much to look forward to when it comes to The Boys season 5 — getting Jared Padalecki is the icing on the cake.

For those who are currently unaware at the moment, the former Supernatural star is poised to reunite with showrunner Eric Kripke and fellow actor Jensen Ackles on the show — yet, not much is known about the role as of yet. Not only that, but Jared does not even know whether he and Jensen will be on-screen together at the same time!

Speaking to Business Insider while at the Texas Film Awards this year, here is some of what Padalecki had to say:

“I don’t know a whole lot about it, which is effing terrifying … I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know if we like, bump into each other. I don’t know much about it. They’re still trying to write and figure out who’s gonna be there. But it’ll be the end of this month.”

In addition to Jared, there is another Supernatural star in Misha Collins who will also be appearing … though his role also remains a mystery. We are hardly surprised that we’re getting these guest gigs, mostly because of the affection that Kripke has towards his former show. That is also affection shared by much of the fan base.

Given that season 5 is the end of The Boys, we do tend to think that we are going to see a bigger, bolder, and even crazier story than ever before. There are going to be a number of twists along the way, so our general sentiment is to brace yourselves for a number of shocking moments…

