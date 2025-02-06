The Boys season 5 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Are we going to be getting more news on The Boys season 5 and a premiere date between now and the end of February? We probably don’t have to tell you this, but the enthusiasm for the final chapter is out there and then some.

After all, remember how crazy the season 4 finale was, with Homelander gaining a shockingly big piece of control across the government. Many of the heroes have been captured at this point, and is Starlight going to be able to save everyone?

Well, if you need a reminder as to where things are behind-the-scenes right now, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: Filming has been going on for the past few months. By virtue of that, we tend to think that a lot of footage is in the can; yet, there is a lot more that needs to be done! That is without even considering the absolute bonkers amount of post-production that needs to be done on a show like this where there are visual effects aplenty that will need to be polished up.

So what is our premiere date estimate?

We are not going to be getting a lot of news on that anytime soon. As a matter of fact, we tend to think that we will be lucky to hear more about that the rest of the year. We anticipate that The Boys is actually going to air come the summer of 2026 and while we wait for that to happen, let’s just hope that more teases come out. We also have Gen V, which could be coming up at some point later this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

