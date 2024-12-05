The Boys season 5: First look at Homelander, The Deep

We know now that The Boys season 5 is now in production and by virtue of that, we hope there is more news coming out soon!

While we wait for that, though, let’s just celebrate seeing a few familiar faces back on set. Not only that, but a chance to see a lot of them in costume!

If you head over to the official Twitter now for show creator Eric Kripke, you can see him alongside the likes of Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir). These three supes are probably going to be the center of a lot of chaos on this upcoming batch of episodes, not that this is going to be all that much of a surprise. Just remember how season 4 ended, as Homelander managed to get himself a high-level position tied to the government. Supes are now being deputized in order to take out various Starlighters, and we tend to think that there is more danger than ever.

Is there a way to kill Homelander? We do tend to think that this could be explored to a certain extent on this final season as some of the actual heroes try to get peace. Of course, one of the real challenges for some of them will be freeing them from their current situations — after all, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko are all presumably locked up. Starlight could be one of the few people capable of saving them, though we tend to think that she’s going to help from A-Train … provided she can find him.

Unfortunately, we do tend to think that we’re going to be waiting until 2026 to see The Boys back … at least there is Gen V coming up first?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys now — when can you expect the show to actually premiere?

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5 when it arrives on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







