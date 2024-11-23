The Boys season 5 premiere date: What is realistic?

As we get prepared for the official start of The Boys season 5 filming this month, we should go ahead and note this: As great as it would be to get more of the show soon, we do have to take a few deep breaths.

After all, just remember for a moment here that the Prime Video sensation is not the sort to give you great news immediately; instead, they will keep you waiting for a good while. The question of course is how long, and what actually works insofar as a reasonable premiere-date estimate.

For the time being, we tend to think that a spring / early summer 2026 launch for the final season of The Boys is not just the likely income; it is also what the powers-that- be are going to actually decide to do. After all, there are a lot of different components to putting a show like this on the air, and that includes 1) filming, 2) making sure that the episodes look great visually, and 3) Amazon having the right place in their schedule. These are not decisions that can be made immediately, as a number of them all take a considerable amount of time.

Now, we do tend to think that over the next few weeks, we’ll at least get something more to satisfy a lot of people out there hungry for more insight. While we are not quite expecting full-on sneak peeks or premiere spoilers, information about the cast and crew being back on set will be more than enough to suffice. We imagine that major teases will be at a minimum given where we are in the show’s run; also, remember that nobody will also want to spoil something from the upcoming Gen V season 2.

