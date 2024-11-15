The Boys season 5 filming start date revealed; what’s ahead?

For those out there who are eager to see The Boys season 5 on Prime Video, here is your reminder that at least one part of the process is starting soon.

While we are pretty well-aware of the fact that the show will not actually air until 2026, creator Eric Kripke told Collider recently that the final episodes will start production a week from Monday. That does chart with a lot of what we’ve heard over the years. For those wondering why the show would start up so close to Thanksgiving, remember that the superhero satire is being shot in Canada — and the holiday is celebrated there earlier on in the year.

As for the idea of saying goodbye to this particular story, Kripke noted to the website that it is still a hard thing to emotionally process:

“I’m fortunate, in that I get to maintain my denial for quite a while because I’m so busy right now… Just the amount of work, it’s so busy that I think somewhere in the middle of the season, it’s gonna hit me, and hit me really emotionally. I’ve been willfully denying it. It hasn’t totally sunk in. That will be hard.”

Of course, the good thing for Kripke is that he is hardly moving away from this world for good. He will continue to be involved in the spin-off Gen V, which has already wrapped production and is slated to premiere next year. Meanwhile, there is also still the prequel coming in Vought Rising, which is poised to star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in addition to Aya Cash as Stormfront. A lot of the finer details remain to be seen, but rest assured that we are more than eager to dive into what this story could look like.

Season 5 of The Boys is going to pick up with Homelander and the rest of Vought being granted more power than ever. What will they choose to do as a result? That remains to be seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

