The Boys season 5 premiere date: A November 2024 update

We know that the wait for The Boys season 5 is going to be long, and for many reasons — this is a series that takes a long time to wait! Also, we know that a new season of Gen V is going to premiere first.

So, does this mean that we’re going to be seeing an absence of reveals over the course of the next few months here? Hardly. First and foremost, there is a campaign starting up already for the Prime Video hit and the Golden Globes, where it could be a contender across a number of different categories. (It will also have a chance at the Emmys next summer.)

If there IS something more we could learn about the series this month, it is tied to the start of production. There are some indications that the cast and crew could kick off work on the final season in Toronto over the next few weeks; we just hope that they’re doing a lot of the interior stuff first due to those difficult winters. We also tend to think the timing here is far from a coincidence, given the fact that Gen V just wrapped production. This means there’s a chance that characters from one show could more easily appear in the other, though the two shows are designed to have their own, separate arcs as well.

For the time being, our easy prediction is that The Boys will probably be back in the spring or summer of 2026; it will not be the end of the story, as there is also the prequel Vought Rising in the works. There’s also been talk about The Boys: Mexico, but it remains to be seen if that is going to materialize into something more or not.

Related – See everyone who has signed on to be a part of Gen V coming up

What do you most want to see on The Boys season 5, no matter when the show is back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







