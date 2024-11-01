Gen V season 2 spoilers: Meet all the new additions!

For everyone out there excited to see Gen V season 2 over on Prime Video, let’s just say that there are a number of new additions!

According to a report now from Deadline, a handful of people have came on board the new season in a recurring capacity — think in terms of Keeya King (Yellowjackets), Stephen Kalyn (Warrior Strong), Julia Knope (In The Dark), Stacey McGunnigle (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Tait Fletcher (The Mandalorian), Wyatt Dorion (Eerie Hall) and then finally Georgie Murphy (Accused).

So, who are all these people playing? Unfortunately, nobody is really saying all that much yet … though that hardly comes as all that much of a surprise. We know in general that the greater The Boys universe does a good job of keeping a lot of details under wraps, though at some point before the premiere, we tend to think that a few things will be revealed.

For those unaware, it does appear as though Gen V is already done with production and by virtue of that, we do tend to believe that come the spring, the first teasers could surface heading into a possible summer / early fall premiere. At the center of the new season will sadly be having to write out Andre following the tragic death of Chance Perdomo. We know that the writers do have intentions of honoring that character, and we tend to think it will be tied to whatever happened in that facility where the character was trapped alongside Marie, Jordan, and Emma at the end of last season.

Insofar as possible crossovers go, it has already been confirmed that Chace Crawford will be around in some capacity as The Deep. Beyond that, there are question marks.

