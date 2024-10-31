Gen V season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps up

As Gen V winds down production on season 2, does this mean that we are going to get more news on the show’s return?

If you were not aware, production on the superhero spin-off to The Boys kicked off all the way back in the spring, after a delay for the writers to re-work things in light of Chance Perdomo’s tragic death. They have worked hard for about the past half-year trying to deliver something that skyrockets the tension and craziness from what we had the first time around. Over the past few days, multiple cast and crew members have shared either wrap messages or photos from what may very well be a wrap party; however, none of this means that you will see the series back anytime soon.

As many diehard fans of Gen V are likely aware, this and The Boys both take a long time between filming and they eventually premiere, as there are a lot of visual effects and other things that have to be hammered out in post-production. This is a process that takes several months, and it is one of the reasons why we do not expect season 2 until at least next summer. Remember that Prime Video also prepares for a global launch with this and many other shows, and that process of course takes a while as well.

Amazon would certainly be happy still if season 2 sees the light of day in the June – August range, mostly because that means this show and The Boys can continue to alternate years. The flagship is preparing to kick off production before too long on what is poised to be its final chapter and for now, the plan appears to be bringing it back at some point in the spring or summer of 2026.

Related – See some other news regarding Gen V now, including what else could be coming

When do you want to see Gen V season 2 arrive on Prime Video, and what are you expecting story-wise?

Share now in the attached comments and once you do, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







