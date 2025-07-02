Ironheart season 1 finale: About that Mephisto reveal…

It was certainly our hope entering the Ironheart season 1 finale that there would be big reveals, but did you see that coming with Mephisto?

Well, after teasing us for years with this character, they have finally turned up — and ironically, they are played by someone in Sacha Baron Cohen more well-known for doing comedy than drama. The series did certainly set up that there could be more of a role for them across the board, but especially within the greater world of this show. After all, Riri has a deal here that may need to be resolved at some point … right?

Well, speaking to TVLine, executive producer Chinaka Hodge was careful when talking about the future of this show, let alone seeing Cohen back as a part of it:

“I can’t wait ’til audiences tune in and watch these six episodes, and then we get to see what happens next in the life of the MCU … Audiences will help make that decision, of what happens next … So, tune in and show Disney and the MCU that we have a strong fan base for Ironheart.”

So in the end, this is all really going to come down to whatever is happening here in terms of viewership. What makes that frustrating is quite simple here, as Disney+ and other streaming services never release viewing figures. In other words, we have to take their word for it when a series is successful or not, other than some approximate viewing metrics that come out and are also still quite crude.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Mephisto is not going to be yet another MCU character left somewhere in the ether. This is someone who does deserve a proper spotlight, no?

