Ironheart season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the big season 1 finale tonight at Disney+, is there any chance that an Ironheart season 2 is actually going to happen? Or, is this series meant to be one season and that’s it?

First and foremost, we should start by mentioning here that this series does exist in a somewhat unusual place for the streaming service. We know that Disney and Marvel are now prioritizing shows like Daredevil: Born Again, ones that actually look and feel more like TV shows. Ironheart is a product of the old plan, whichw as to make shows that were basically modified versions of some of the MCU films. That is why the episode order here is as short as it is.

The obvious good news here is that the critical reception for the first season is solid, and honestly, it can be difficult to gauge what the true audience sentiment is. The series does clearly have its fans but at the same time, there are a lot of bad-faith reviews that are dipping the audience score on aggregation sites. (We do not mean to say that all negative reviews are bad faith; it can just be hard to parse the reasoning behind them.)

In the end, a season 2 will likely come down to creative alongside the show’s performance and budget. For now, our sentiment is that the most-likely scenario is that this character could end up being used elsewhere in the MCU — or, that could at least be the plan. We saw something similar happen with Ms. Marvel, though The Marvels was hardly the commercial smash that the producers were hoping for at the time in which it came out. Young Avengers may be something else to watch out for here, alongside a number of other notable characters.

