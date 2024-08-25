Gen V season 2 spoilers: A new tease from … Vought?

We do we have a small sense of at least one storyline is going to be heading into Gen V season 2 over at Prime Video? Well, it is possible, to say the least.

One of the things that we have personally felt over the years is that the series does a pretty incredible job at finding a way to use social media. The same goes for The Boys, and all of the other joke accounts that the series has created. (Take, for example, the one about Vought International.)

As a matter of fact, a post from Vought on Twitter could be offering up some sort of hint as to what is coming:

This fall, we have the opportunity of a lifetime for God U students. Apply to our internship program to gain valuable experience and offset recent resignations in marketing and operations. Ideal candidates can fly or teleport from campus to Vought Tower on nights and weekends!

On paper, you can argue that this post is a reference to the fact that a lot of Vought employees were killed in the season 3 finale. However, could there also be some truth to it? Don’t be surprised if that ends up being the case, or if we end up seeing a story here where one major character from the spin-off ends up becoming an intern there. The simple question is just who that would be, given that Marie, Emma, and Jordan are almost certainly not going to be working there after being trapped at a facility after season 1. Unfortunately, we know that the show is going to kill off Andre due to the passing of Chance Perdomo.

Don’t be surprised if there are another few teases about Gen V over the next few months — or at least possible ones via social media.

Related – Get some more news on Gen V right now, including more thoughts on when season 2 could premiere

Do you think that this is a tease for Gen V season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also get some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







