Gen V season 2 premiere date: What Prime Video knows

As filming continues for Gen V season 2, this does feel like the perfect time to wonder the following: Does Prime Video already have a plan?

Well, for the time being, it is probably best to start off by stating the following: The streaming service does tend to think pretty far ahead when it comes to what they want for some of their shows, and for good reason. Just think about their release schedule for the next several months — they have Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and then after that, such shows like Cross, Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and so many more. We imagine that all of these will be back before the spin-off for The Boys, especially since we foresee it in either mid-to-late summer of next year.

So does Amazon have a precise date in mind already? Maybe not an exact day, but don’t be shocked if they have a month penciled in. Approximating things is really what benefits them as they plot out their schedule long-term, but there’s a lot that can happen between now and that particular time. Take, for example, schedule changes. There’s also a lot of post-production that has to be done with a series like Gen V and you have to take that into account.

No matter when we get the spin-off, absolutely you can be assured of this: How excited we are to dive more into it already. This season is going to feature a new-world order at the top of the food chain thanks to Homelander being able to deputize Supes; everyone is in far more danger than ever before. The hardest part of preparing for this season is the loss of Chance Perdomo, who tragically passed before the start of production in a motorcycle accident.

